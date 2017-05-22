VIRAL: Napping teen won’t wake up, police have to open locked car

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WATE) – “It takes an act of deity — or the Lindon Police Department — to wake up my daughters.”

That’s what the dad who posted this now viral Facebook video said after police had to be called to wake up his daughter.

In the video the teen’s mom explains that her daughter, Savannah, wanted to wait in the car and listen to music while she went into Walmart, but then Savannah fell asleep with the door locked.

Even the sound of cars honking can’t wake her, earning her the title “sleeping beauty.”

Fortunately a Police Officer was able to open the door. After Savannah woke up she thanked the officer who replied with a simple, “You’re welcome. I’m glad you got a good nap.”