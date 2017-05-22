Wet week ahead, heating up for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a weekend where it was hot on Saturday with the Triangle’s first 90 degree day, Sunday was cooler with highs in the 70s. Monday will be warmer, but the weather will be unsettled with a threat of precipitation each day through Thursday.

Showers moved through during Monday morning; and there will be some scattered showers and a possible storm during the afternoon and on Monday night. It will humid with a flow out of the southwest and temperatures will climb back into the 80s.

A cold front will drop down from the north on Tuesday and stall over central North Carolina. This will set us up for a wet day, but it will be cooler. Showers will be likely on Tuesday with an isolated storm possible. Highs will drop back into the 70s. That front will remain over central North Carolina as a stationary front through Wednesday, so more showers with a possible storm will be around on Wednesday. A cold front will move through on Thursday and move to our east. Showers chances will lessen, but a few will still be possible. It will be dry on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend, heading into Memorial Day next Monday, it will become much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. There will be a slight risk of a PM shower or storm on Sunday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. The high will be 82. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be light and variable. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers likely and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 72. Winds will become north 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Tuesday Night will be cloudy with more showers and a slight risk of a storm. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be light from the northeast. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated storms possible. The high will be 75, winds will be southeast 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers possible. The high will be 76; after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 57.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 59.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

