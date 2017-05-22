Woman found covered with human bite marks dies; caretaker arrested

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman is dead after suffering severe human bite marks, and the woman hired to care for her has been blamed.

The woman’s son said he came back to his home in Cherokee Village on Mixtec Drive last Thursday afternoon, May 11, to find his mother lying in a pool of blood with bite marks all over her body. He saw his mother’s caretaker, Jennifer Lea Collins, 55, on the floor. Court documents state Collins had blood on her mouth.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Collins “smelled of alcohol” and was not coherent when answering their questions.

An ambulance took both the victim and Collins to White River Emergency Center in Cherokee Village for treatment.

Police records show the victim had “part of her chin bitten off.” The records go on to say “she had also been bitten on the face, hand, arm, leg, and the nipple of the victim’s left breast had been bitten off.”

While at the hospital, police obtained a blood sample from Collins, which has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for analysis.

No blood or injuries were noted on the son’s mouth, and police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Officers arrested Collins that day and took her to the Sharp County Jail, where she remains.

The victim died from her injuries May 18, about a week after the incident. Her body has been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the Third Judicial District, said there is a possibility that murder charges could be brought up in the case as the investigation continues.