Woman robbed at gunpoint at Fayetteville ATM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at Fayetteville ATM last week, police said.

The incident happened Friday around 1:25 a.m. at the Cashpoint ATM at 6900 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The woman was at the ATM when a man – who was hiding on the other side of the machine – came around carrying a handgun.

The gunman demanded money from the woman, who complied with his orders, police said.

The suspect ran toward Cliffdale Road. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect was described by police as man in his early- to mid-20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds, wearing a black bandanna with white paisleys over his face, a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.