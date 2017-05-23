16-year-old arrested in Raleigh park shooting that seriously injured 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at Cedar Hills Park in Raleigh Monday morning, police said.

Kaleb Rhone, of the 500 block of Pine Ridge Place in Raleigh, faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that left a male seriously injured.

Police received a call around 10:45 a.m. in regards to a shooting at Cedar Hills Park on Sweetbriar Drive, just off Spring Forest Road. A 911 call released Monday afternoon revealed that a man walking his dog heard six or seven gunshots coming from the area of the park.

Police have not released the identity or the condition of the victim since he was transported to the hospital.

