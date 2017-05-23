Deputies seek help finding missing SC teen girl

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for missing 14-year-old Jasmine Danielle Boyd who was last seen leaving her home on Bolt Road.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Boyd was last seen Monday night around 11:20 p.m. in Westminster.

Deputies said Tuesday they have been unsuccessful trying to locate Boyd based on tips.

Jasmine Boyd is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blond hair and brown eyes and was wearing a multi-colored tank top, green sweatpants, and her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s location is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.