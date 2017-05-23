Driver charged with killing newlywed NC bicyclist arrested in Harnett County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A tractor-trailer driver wanted in the death of a Wilmington bicyclist last week was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Harnett County Monday afternoon.

According to Maj. Gary McNeill with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jamar Scotez Cunningham, of Raeford, was arrested after a deputy pulled him over on Interstate 95 near Dunn for an equipment violation.

Cunningham was booked into the Harnett County jail on an outstanding warrant of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Online records indicate Cunningham was given a $1,000 bond and later released from jail after posting bail.

Police said Megan McClellan, 20, of Wilmington, was hit and killed by Cunningham on Monday, May 15 while riding her bicycle.

The accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on South 17th Street near Peel Street and Patriot Way.

New Hanover County dispatch received numerous 911 calls about the accident, including one from Cunningham who was audibly distraught, repeatedly saying he didn’t see McClellan.

McClellan’s boss at Zaxby’s said she was on her way to work when she was hit.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department announced Friday that charges were filed against Cunningham in connection to the accident.

