Durham police name suspect in April 12 fatal shooting

Ricky Lee Evans (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are searching for a man investigators said was involved in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on April 12.

Ricky Lee Evans, 27, faces one count of murder in the death of Eric Russell Oliver.

Police found Oliver dead in the parking lot of the Bay Creek Apartments off U.S. Highway 501.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

