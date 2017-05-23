Flood Watch Tuesday, heating up for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wet weather continues to be in the forecast for the next few days as a series of low pressure systems move across central North Carolina along a front.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina through Tuesday night. One to three inches of rain is possible. The main threat would be street flooding and rising creeks with any heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s in the Triangle to middle to upper 70s toward Fayetteville. There is only a slight risk of a storm during the afternoon and evening.

More showers are expected Tuesday night. On Wednesday, showers will be likely, but mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms will be possible also.

A cold front will finally sweep through early Thursday, but low pressure to our north will still allow some scattered showers to develop.

That low will move well away to the northeast on Friday and leave us with mostly sunny and dry weather.

Next weekend, heading into Memorial Day, it will become much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will provide a PM chance of a shower or storm on Sunday. On Memorial Day, there is just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm, otherwise it will be partly sunny and warm.

Today will be cloudy with widespread showers. There will be just a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 72. Winds will be east-northeast 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with more showers and a slight risk of a storm. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. An afternoon isolated storm will be possible. The high will be 75. Winds will be east-southeast 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday Night will be cloudy with showers likely and isolated storms. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be south 5-12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers around. The high will be 76, winds will be west 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 57.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 61.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9