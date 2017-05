RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale woman was one of the featured contestants on this morning’s edition of “The Price is Right.”

Martha Thornton was told to “Come on down!” and bid on a ping pong table and compete for a chance to spin the wheel.

Thornton won the ping pong table and got her chance to spin the wheel, but unfortunately, she didn’t make it to the “Showcase Showdown.”

