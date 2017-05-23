Man with bladed gloves, clown makeup held in fatal stabbing

DENVER (AP) — A man wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup is suspected of stabbing and killing another man in Denver.

Police say 36-year-old Christian Gulzow was arrested early Tuesday after surveillance cameras helped officers track him down.

Witnesses told police that a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatened the 29-year-old victim in a convenience store and took swings at the victim with his gloves, which had blades 2 to 3 inches long at the end of each finger. They say the victim walked away with the suspect yelling after him.

Police say witnesses later saw the suspect and the victim across the street in a parking lot, where the victim reportedly collapsed. The suspect left on a scooter.

Gulzow is being held in jail, and it’s not clear if he has a lawyer.