NC authorities make $500M opium poppy bust

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant.

Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession.

The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more and says a state lab confirms the plants are opium poppy.

Only one other opium poppy plant field has been in the United States this year, which was in California, according to the sheriff.

Plants were being pulled up Tuesday and deputies say they are still investigating.

