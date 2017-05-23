NC deputy shoots 1 of 3 home break-in suspects, officials say

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Bureau of Investigation is handling an Ayden home break-in investigation after a Pitt County deputy was involved in a shooting.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Abbott Farm Road Tuesday morning in Ayden.

The area is where deputies confronted three suspects in a home break-in and a deputy shot one of them.

The injured suspect was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment and the other two suspects were taken into custody.

Due to the deputy-involved shooting, the SBI is now handling the case.