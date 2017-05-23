NC State, South Carolina, Gonzaga among possible destinations for UNCW’s Bryce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two Final Four teams as well as a school with a familiar coach are among the possible destinations for former UNCW basketball player C.J. Bryce.

Bryce discussed the recruiting process during an interview with Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) earlier this week.

The Seahawks’ leading scorer from last season has already taken official visits to North Carolina State and South Carolina. Gonzaga remains on his radar as well.

Joining the Wolfpack would allow Bryce to reconnect with former Seahawk coach Kevin Keatts, who left UNCW in March to take the helm at N.C. State

“I love playing for Keatts my first two years,” Bryce said. “He really taught me a lot. That’s why State’s been at the top of my list ever since I got my release from UNC Wilmington because I know what Kevin Keatts can do for me individually and for a program.”

Bryce also was very complimentary of South Carolina coach Frank Martin when discussing his visit to Columbia.

“Frank Martin was great,” he said. “I loved my visit to South Carolina specifically because of him. He was really straight up with me. I really respected that from him.”

While he hasn’t take a trip to Gonzaga yet, Bryce said he’d welcome the opportunity.

“With Gonzaga, we’ve been in contact as of late,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be taking a visit but I would definitely be interested in it. Washington is a great state. The school is great. Getting a chance to play against Carolina in the national championship, how could you turn down something like that? There may be a visit coming soon but at this point I’m not sure.”

Bryce also mentioned that Miami, Maryland, Georgetown, Texas, Virginia, Florida and Wake Forest were among the other schools that reached out to him after he was granted his release.