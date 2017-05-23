NC youth baseball team’s haunted house destroyed by fire

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) — The home used for Clarkton Dixie Youth Baseball’s annual haunted house caught fire early Saturday morning.

RELATED: Teen scared by NC Haunted House chainsaw man runs into road, is hit by SUV

According to the Clarkton Fire Department, the home located on NC 211 is a complete loss.

The youth baseball team used the property for a fall fundraiser each year. Money raised from the event went toward operations for the upcoming season.

BladenOnline is reporting the group lost everything, including all equipment and costumes, that was stored in the home.

The group is now searching for a new location to host its annual haunted house fundraiser.

“It takes a lot of money to run a youth baseball program,” a person close to the Clarkton program said in an email. “As of now, we have no idea what the future holds. The hardest part is finding another location. Everything was lost, costumes, props, fog machines, stereo, etc. And thousands of hours of work.”

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Monday night.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.