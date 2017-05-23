New bank headquarters to dot Raleigh skyline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parent company of First National Bank has announced plans for a new 22-story headquarters building in Raleigh.

F.N.B. Corporation said the new building, to be called FNB Tower, will sit at 501 Fayetteville St.

“In addition to serving as a new highlight of our skyline, FNB Tower will create space and jobs that contribute to the ongoing revitalization that has made Raleigh one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.,” Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane was quoted as saying in a company news release. “We value FNB’s obvious commitment to our region and look forward to working together in a shared effort to help Raleigh and our surrounding communities thrive.”

Pittsburgh-based FNB merged with Yadkin Financial Corporation earlier this year, which brought it into North Carolina.

Plans call for more than 150,000 square feet of Class A office space — 40,000 square feet of it used by FNB for a number of headquarters functions — and nearly 240 residential apartment units above ground-level retail space. FNB also plans to include a bank branch on the ground floor, allowing customers to conduct their retail banking at the tower. Groundbreaking is planned for December, and construction is expected to finish by summer 2019.

Vincent J. Delie Jr., president and CEO of both First National and its parent company, said the plans reflect a commitment to clients, employees and communities in Raleigh and across North Carolina in a news release.

“Our ability to work collaboratively across business lines in centralized locations such as this new regional headquarters building is essential to our success and the success of our clients,” he said.

FNB, which will finance the project, named Dominion Realty Partners LLC as the developer and future property manager. FNB said plans aim for the building to achieve platinum certification through the LEED program, which recognizes green building practices.