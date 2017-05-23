NY man convicted of smuggling 880 pounds of pot on flights to Charlotte

By Published:
Lavon Williams (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A New York man convicted of smuggling about 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of marijuana on commercial flights from San Francisco to North Carolina has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Charlotte Observer reports that 38-year-old Lavon Williams was sentenced Monday.

CLICK FOR A GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

Prosecutors say Williams made at least 11 round trips between San Francisco and Charlotte between October 2014 and February 2015, carrying about 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of the drug aboard each flight.

Court records show a co-conspirator was arrested in February 2015 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with marijuana. And authorities say they’re still seeking two others wanted in connection with the smuggling ring.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s