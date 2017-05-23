OJ Simpson could be released from prison this year

By Published:
O.J. Simpson
In this May 13, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas. Los Angeles police are investigating a knife purportedly found some time ago at the former home of Simpson, who was acquitted of murder charges in the 1994 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)

RENO, NV (KRON) — O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars.

Simpson is scheduled for a parole hearing this July.

The former NFL star turned actor is serving nine to 33 years in prison at a prison 90 miles east of Reno, Nevada.

In 2008 he was convicted of several felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime.

Those charges are unrelated to the trial following the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, dubbed the “trial of the century.”

