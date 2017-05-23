Police: Raleigh convenience store robbed of cash, beer, cigarettes by 2 armed men

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station early on Tuesday.

Police received an armed robbery call at a gas station located in the 4300 block of Wake Forest Road around 3 a.m. Two men are said to have entered the store and robbed the clerk of money, beer and cigarettes. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Authorities are looking for the two men wanted in connection with the armed robbery. No description of the men is available at this time.

The robbery is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

