Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for Franklin County teen charged with decapitating mother

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The state will not seek the death penalty in the case of a Franklin County teen accused of decapitating his mother in March.

Oliver Funes-Machado, 18, is accused of beheading his 35-year-old mother on March 7, then walking out of their home with her head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other to wait for deputies to respond to the 911 call he made.

RELATED: Warrant: Zebulon beheading suspect said he killed mom ‘because I felt like it’

In court Monday, prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for Machado.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.