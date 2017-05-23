Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for Franklin County teen charged with decapitating mother

By Published:
Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (CBS North Carolina)

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The state will not seek the death penalty in the case of a Franklin County teen accused of decapitating his mother in March.

CLICK FOR 16 PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT AND SCENE

Oliver Funes-Machado, 18, is accused of beheading his 35-year-old mother on March 7, then walking out of their home with her head in one hand and a butcher knife in the other to wait for deputies to respond to the 911 call he made.

RELATED: Warrant: Zebulon beheading suspect said he killed mom ‘because I felt like it’

In court Monday, prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for Machado.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s