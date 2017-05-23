Registered NC sex offender accused of raping homeless woman

By Published:
Bobby Myron Willis (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A registered sex offender is accused of raping a homeless woman in his Leland home Monday.

Bobby Myron Willis, 53, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

His bond was set at $700,000.

The incident took place at Willis’ residence in the 300 block of Main Street in Leland, according to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is 53 years old and from Lexington.

According to the North Carolina sex registry, Willis was convicted of sexual battery in 2007 and again in 2009.

He is listed as a recidivist due to his multiple convictions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s