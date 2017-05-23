Tornado destroys Autryville grandmother’s home

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday night crews were still working to restore power to an area in Autryville hard hit by a tornado.

Residents now displaced are still trying to wrap their brains around the horrific damage.

Outside, an is entire home ripped to pieces with the roof now lying in the front yard.

Inside, is a ruined kitchen and living room that is now a soggy destroyed mess.

“I didn’t think it would take something up, I’ve built a home and a place that I’ve lived in for nine years,” said Troy Turner, whose home was destroyed.

Turner’s home sustained the worst damage in the Spells Mobile Home Park.

Turner could only salvage a few things like precious photos of her grandchildren and a couple pairs of shoes.

“It’s hard, very hard, I’ve never been through nothing like this, never,” Turner said.

The tornado touched down shortly after 5 p.m. Residents say it ripped through the area within minutes.

Late Tuesday night, weather officials said the tornado was an EF-1 with 105-110 mph winds, a path about 100 yards wide and damage in three areas.

Danielle Hall was driving in Autryville at the time.

“Construction barrels rolling in front of me, all kinds of debris swirling and hitting my car,” Hall said.

Although only a few homes sustained damage, many trees uprooted and were blocking roads.

Also, car windows were shattered and power lines were downed.

“I’m very thankful that my daughter, girlfriend, soon to be wife didn’t get hurt,” said Justin Wilson, whose home was damaged by the tornado.

Nearly 500 customers were without power during the height of the storm.

As of 10 p.m. about 340 customers were still waiting to get their power restored.