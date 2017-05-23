UNC gets $18 million gift, largest ever from living donor

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences announced they received an $18 million donation, the largest single one-time gift by a living donor in the school’s history.

The money was donated by the Shufords, a fifth-generation Tar Heel family. Officials at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill say the money will double the size of the school’s undergraduate entrepreneurship program. The funds will help add 70 new internships a year and create a lecture program that will bring entrepreneurs from around the world to their campus.

“Our students have to be prepared to enter fields that don’t even yet exist and while some of that has to do with personality a lot of that has to be taught, it has to be nurtured,” said Chancellor Carol Folt. “This gets students coming in from the time they start thinking about how to take ideas and turn them into realities.”

In honor of the Shuford family, UNC’s minor in entrepreneurship will be named the Shuford Program in Entrepreneurship.

