Woman dragged from NC home, man stabbed by 2 suspects

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was stabbed and a woman was dragged during a Statesville home invasion Tuesday morning, Statesville police say.

Officers say they were called to a home invasion just before 10:15 a.m. at a home on D Park Drive.

Police arrived to find a man and woman across the street at a neighbor’s house, where they went to seek help after the invasion. They say the man had been stabbed.

The pair told police two men kicked open the front door of the mobile home, then kicked open the man’s bedroom door and stabbed him during a struggle.

The woman said one of the men forced her bedroom door open and dragged her. The victims were able to run and the two men took off into a wooded area.

The victims described the men as being black and wearing dark clothing with their hoodies pulled up. One of the men was armed with a handgun, police say.

The man who had been stabbed went to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Statesville police at 704-878-3406 or Iredell County Crimestoppers at 704-662-1340.

