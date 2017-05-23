Woman hospitalized after NC crash with log truck

By Published:
WNCT image of the crash scene.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after a log truck crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the accident happened on U.S. 264 East around 7:10 a.m. outside DSM and Patheon, near the Highway 11 intersection.

Authorities told WNCT’s Connor Kick that a log truck was making a right-hand turn when a female driver slammed into the truck.

Her vehicle was pinned under the truck for a time. She’s was extracted and transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment. There’s no word on her condition.

The road has since reopened, but one lane briefly remained closed while the scene was cleared.

 

