16,340 hours in class: NC high school senior has never missed a day of school – ever

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Between advance placement courses, award-winning artwork, and running track, West Brunswick High School senior Lora Kinlaw is a standout student.

Even more impressive – she has never missed a day of school – ever.

According to school officials in Brunswick County, Lora has attended every day since her first day of kindergarten at Union Elementary School in 2004.

The graduating senior has spent a total of 2,340 days, 16,340 hours, or 982,800 minutes in school.

Lora credits her mother for setting the expectation.

“If you gotta do something…just show up and do it,” Lora said, adding there are no excuses in the Kinlaw family.

She says the expectation to go to school every day taught her the importance of being reliable. She is challenging the incoming class of 2030 to set their own perfect attendance goals.

“It’s not as crazy as it sounds,” Lora said.

Lora will attend Brunswick Community College for her associate’s degree with plans to transfer to UNC-Wilmington.

