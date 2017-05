CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 2019 NBA All-Star game will be held in Charlotte, the Hornets confirmed.

The All-Star weekend festivities are set for Feb. 15-17, 2019. The game will be played at Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star game had been set for Charlotte in 2017, but the NBA moved the game to New Orleans because of the state law restricting the rights of LGBT people.