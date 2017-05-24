Arrest in Wake County skeleton-mask stick-up; suspect blames man killed by deputies



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators from several North Carolina police departments believe the same man may be responsible for 9 robberies at gas stations and restaurants between April 26 and May 3.

In each of the hold-ups, the suspect wore a skeleton mask. He usually demanded money with a weapon.

Kyle Robert Fedus was arrested and charged in connection with at least one of the robberies, according to police. Fedus is accused of holding up the Super 8 Motel in Raleigh on May 2 and robbing one of the employees of about $600.

Search warrants reveal Fedus was arrested after a Raleigh police officer spotted a Dodge Dart. Police were looking for the car after a Be-On-the-Look-Out notice was put out after surveillance video from one of the robberies showed the suspect getting into a Dodge Dart. The car was registered in Fedus’ name, according to the warrants.

The warrant states Fedus was on probation and wearing an active GPS ankle monitor. The GPS ankle monitor placed Fedus near the Super 8 Motel at the time of the robbery on May 2, according to police.

He later confessed to driving the vehicle that was used in the robbery. Police say he told them Phillip Byron O’Shea was with him during the robbery.

On May 12, one day after Fetus was arrested, O’Shea was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Florida. Deputies started chasing O’Shea after an early morning armed robbery at a sports bar in West Palm Beach. O’Shea fired his gun at deputies during the chase, injuring a K-9 officer.

At the time of his death, there was a warrant out for O’Shea’s arrest in connection with the Super 8 Motel robbery.

Authorities have not linked Fedus and O’Shea to the other nine robberies but investigators found two masks at O’Shea’s home in Cary, according to a search warrant.

Local law enforcement agencies say the rest of the robberies remain open investigations.

Officials believe the suspect is linked to the following stick-ups:

April 26

Circle K at 1001 N. Harrison Ave., Cary

Gas Station: 2003 NW Cary Parkway, Morrisville

May 2

Super 8 Motel: 5110 Holly Ridge Dr., Raleigh

May 3

Mona Pita Grill: 5260 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

Subway: 6320 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

Dunkin Donuts: 8401 Capital Blvd., Raleigh

May 4

Eastern China: 9585 Chapel Hill Blvd., Morrisville

Extended Stay America: 600 Weston Parkway, Cary

May 6

Circle K: 1401 W. Williams St., Apex