Big man Yurtseven to return to NC State for sophomore season

By Published:
(AP image)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State says big man Omer Yurtseven will return for his sophomore season.

The school announced Yurtseven’s decision to withdraw from NBA draft consideration Wednesday, the last day the NCAA allows players without agents to return to school and preserve their eligibility.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Yurtseven credited his relationship with new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts as a reason to return.

The 7-foot center from Turkey missed the first nine games of his freshman season in an NCAA eligibility dispute, before averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s