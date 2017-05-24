Big man Yurtseven to return to NC State for sophomore season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State says big man Omer Yurtseven will return for his sophomore season.

The school announced Yurtseven’s decision to withdraw from NBA draft consideration Wednesday, the last day the NCAA allows players without agents to return to school and preserve their eligibility.

Yurtseven credited his relationship with new Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts as a reason to return.

The 7-foot center from Turkey missed the first nine games of his freshman season in an NCAA eligibility dispute, before averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.