Durham vet accused of charging $36,000 to customer’s credit card

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham veterinarian is accused of racking up more than $36,000 in charges for personal expenses on a customer’s credit card, police said.

Paula Bullock, owner of Affordable Animal Care on North Pointe Drive, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of identity theft

Financial card fraud

Obtaining property by false pretense

Forgery

Accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000

Durham police said she charged more than $36,000 to a customer’s credit card for personal items and more than $2,500 for vet supplies. Those charges were made between December and April.

Bullock is also accused of forging documents to obtain $11,700 in veterinarian supplies and medications under another vet’s name.