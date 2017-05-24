Gov. Cooper declares May ‘North Carolina Military Appreciation Month’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper made a major announcement to honor military members today.

Cooper declared May “North Carolina Military Appreciation Month.”

“We’re grateful for their lives. It shows us—it could happen any time and the courage that’s displayed by this guard. We’re grateful, deeply,” Cooper said of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Also present for Wednesday’s events were the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs Larry Hall, Secretary of Public Safety Erik Hall, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and Rep. Grier Martin (D-Wake), who serves as a lieutenant colonel in the reserves.

“There’s an opportunity for people to serve, to be proud,” Secretary Larry Hall, a Marine veteran, said of those enlisted in the National Guard. “We are here to wrap our arms around you. Give your family the support they need.”

Cooper, the National Guard’s commander-in-chief, later toured the headquarters, learning more about how things work at the Joint Operations Center. The governor also visited the kitchen staff and the departments that work with members as they re-enter into civilian life.

“The National Guard provides hidden heroes for North Carolina,” he said. “These are men and women who have jobs, but also agree to serve in the National Guard to help us in time of disaster, to help us find enemies overseas.”

The governor also met with ambassadors and delegations from Botswana and Moldova. The two countries are working with North Carolina’s National Guard.