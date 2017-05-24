Man videos massive spider carrying mouse up fridge

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WTEN) – An Australian man posted a Facebook video of a massive spider carrying a mouse up a fridge.

The video taken by Jason Womal has been watched more than 10 million times. It shows a Huntsman spider trying to eat the mouse as it drags it up the fridge.

Womal says the spider is fine and that he has chosen to adopt him.

“We have named him Hermie,” Womal said in a Facebook post. “He is now running his own extermination business out of our town in Coppabella. Oh and he is now paying rent. Lol.”

According to the Queensland Museum, Huntsman spiders are roaming hunters that come out and night. They primarily eat medium-sized prey such as cockroaches, caterpillars and moths.

Huntsman spiders, museum officials say are rarely encountered, and if bitten, effects are usually minor and last only a few minutes.