Man, woman dead after Jeep flips, catches fire in Harnett County

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead after a Jeep flipped and caught on fire in Harnett County Tuesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 10:20 p.m. on Barbecue Church Road at N.C. Highway 27 near Sanford, troopers said. The fiery crash happened after a Jeep ran off the road to the left, hit a ditch, hit the woodline off the road, overturned and then caught on fire.

Two people, a male and a female, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One was ejected and pinned under the car, the other was trapped inside the burning SUV, according to authorities.

The identities of the man and woman are not being released at this time.

Troopers said that they’re unsure at this time whether alcohol was a factor or not and they’re not sure if the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.