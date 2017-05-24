Mebane man charged with child sex crime that occurred in July 2016

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mebane man has been charged with a child sex crime that the Alamance County Sheriff’s office says occurred in July 2016.

Daniel Ryan Thompson, 25, of the 2500 block of Turner Road, has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said. Thompson is accused of taking indecent liberties with a female under 16 in July 2016. The victim’s guardian reported the crime to authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

Thompson and the victim are known to each other.

The 25-year-old is currently being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for today.