More than 25,000 child car seats recalled due to injury risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Popular children’s product company Graco is recalling more than 25,000 convertible child restraints due to an issue that can lead to serious injuries to children in the event of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 25,494 Graco Children’s Products Inc. Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

The NHTSA says in their description of the issue, “In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child. As such, these car seats fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, ‘Child Restraint Systems.'”

The NHTSA says Graco will notify owners of the impacted My Ride 65 car seats that their product has been recalled and dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness for free.

The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

For more information on the recall, check the NHTSA’s website.