Naked man walking along Main Street ‘got hot’ from meth, police say

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after police say he walked down South Main Street in Inman without wearing any clothes.

Marcus Dean Wooten, 21, from Landrum is charged with indecent exposure by the Inman Police Department after he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Wooten was first found by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy when the Inman officer arrived just after midnight.

The man told police he had just used meth and “got hot and decided to take his clothes off,” according to the incident report.

Officers say Wooten walked by two businesses that were open at the time. The arrest warrant states Wooten exposed “his private parts” to victims at the intersection of South Main Street and Culp Street.

He refused treatment from emergency medical services and was given a jumpsuit to cover himself as he was arrested.

Wooten was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he was being held as of Wednesday morning.