NWS confirms tornado in Robeson County Tuesday night

By Published:

PARKTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down Tuesday night in Robeson County.

The NWS says the EF-O tornado was about 30 yards wide and traveled 2.2 miles near Parkton. Winds reached close to 75 miles, experts say.

Emergency crews reported storm damage in the Lumber Bridge-Parkton area Tuesday night.

Robeson County EOC Director Stephanie Chavis says a farm building and a utility building were destroyed and other buildings in the area sustained tree and roof damage.

