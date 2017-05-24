Possible tornado damage reported in Yadkin, Stokes, and Davie counties

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — WFMY has received reports of tornado touchdowns in Yadkin County.

Weather spotters reported tornado damage at Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville located at Courtney-Huntsville Road.

A gymnasium at an elementary school had two walls blown out and part of its roof ripped away in Yadkin County. There were also reports of several vehicles flipped and property damage to homes.

There are also reports of several vehicles flipped and people trapped inside homes in that area.

Mocksville Fire Department in Yadkin County reported a tornado touchdown at Highway 601 at Highway 801 that moved north into the Courtney Community near the Davie and Yadkin County line.

WFMY also received reports of trees and power lines down.

Stokes County

Reports of cars damage from trees

Several trees down near the intersection of Trinity Church Road and Nauvoo Ridge Drive

Trees down in the area of Old 52 at Chestnut Grove Road

Numerous trees down near the intersection of Tayler Road and Route 66. A home roof was damaged and a barn blown down in the area.

Davie County

Reports of a tornado touchdown around 4:15 p.m.

Trees down along with power lines

Power poles snapped in half

Iredell County

Numerous trees down and damage to a home on Swann Road, possible tornado damage.

Homes damaged and numerous trees down at Hunters Ridge Road and Highway 64. Funnel cloud reported in area. Possible tornado damage.

Trees and powerlines down at Ostwalt Amity Road and Triplett Road.

