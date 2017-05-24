Risk of strong storms later today, heating up for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wet weather continues to be in the forecast for the next two days as a cold front will move through central North Carolina Wednesday night.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for all of central North Carolina through Wednesday night. There could be isolated areas of one to two inches of rain from any strong storms, so flooding will be possible in low lying areas. There is also a slight risk of severe storms later today. All of central North Carolina is under a slight risk for storms that could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and even large hail.

The timing for any severe weather will be in a window from 4 p.m. Wednesday to midnight.

A cold front will move past central North Carolina overnight Wednesday and that will take the threat of severe weather away. A couple of showers will still be possible, mainly on Thursday afternoon, as a trough of low pressure sweeps through.

Dry air will build in for Friday and with late May sunshine, highs will warm back into the lower 80s.

For the Memorial Day weekend, it will become much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will provide a couple PM showers or storms on Sunday. Otherwise, on Saturday and on Memorial Day, there will be a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The rest of the time it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Tuesday will still be warm with just a slight risk of a shower or storm.

Today will be cloudy during the morning with showers and storms becoming likely in the afternoon. The high will be 75. Winds will become south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will become 70 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with evening storms with a few showers overnight. The overnight low will be 64. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple PM showers around. The high will be 76. Winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday Night will be clearing and cooler. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be west 5-10 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82, winds will be west 8 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 61. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a couple PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

