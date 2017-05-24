Super Bowl LV moved from LA to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl 55 has been moved to Tampa, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The network reported NFL owners voted unanimously to move the game to Tampa, while Los Angeles will host Super Bowl 56, according to sources.

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021.

“Being awarded Super Bowl 2021 is a testament to our city’s ability to shine on the international stage,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “Tampa does big events as well as anybody in the world and once again we will rise to the occasion. We look forward to working to meet the host requirements over the weeks ahead.”

“Thank you to the NFL and network of owners who voted unanimously on this move. We will not disappoint.”

Buccaneers co-chairman Bryan Glazer issued the following statement regarding the NFL’s decision:

“The Tampa Bay area has enjoyed great success over the years hosting Super Bowls and we look forward to working with our local leaders in the coming months to meet the requirements for hosting Super Bowl LV in 2021. Today’s announcement offers us the opportunity to showcase Tampa Bay’s unique ability to come together as a host for world-class events.”