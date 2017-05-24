Woman cut from car during Clayton water rescue

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A water rescue took place on Wednesday night in Clayton after a car flipped into a water-filled ditch, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Amelia Church Road at Guy Road, according to a statement from Clayton police.

Clayton fire crews cut the woman out of the upside-down car after it flipped into the ditch.

Guy Road was still closed until about 8:45 p.m.

There is no word on the woman’s condition, but officials said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.