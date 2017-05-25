2 juveniles responsible for $42,000 in vandalism damage, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help in identifying two juveniles officials said are responsible for causing $42,000 worth of damage at Bordeaux Shopping Center.

The vandalism occurred May 21 around 6:20 p.m. at the shopping center the 1800 block of Owen Drive, police said.

The two suspects, which are believed to be 12-14 years old, were able to gain access to the shopping center’s roof.

They destroyed numerous HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks, and breaker boxes on the roof, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact R. Wallace with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9388 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).