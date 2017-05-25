2 juveniles responsible for $42,000 in vandalism damage, Fayetteville police say

By Published: Updated:
(Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help in identifying two juveniles officials said are responsible for causing $42,000 worth of damage at Bordeaux Shopping Center.

(Fayetteville Police)

The vandalism occurred May 21 around 6:20 p.m. at the shopping center the 1800 block of Owen Drive, police said.

The two suspects, which are believed to be 12-14 years old, were able to gain access to the shopping center’s roof.

They destroyed numerous HVAC systems, refrigeration systems, CO2 tanks, and breaker boxes on the roof, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact R. Wallace with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 237-9388 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s