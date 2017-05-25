Shaniya Davis’ older brother shot to death in Raeford

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The older brother of a 5-year-old murdered in 2009 was shot to death Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Mockingbird Hill Road and Heron Drive in Raeford.

Upon arrival, deputies found Chavez Christian Lockhart, of Fayetteville suffering from injuries.

Lockhart was the brother of Shaniya Davis.

In 2009, Davis’ body was found south of Sanford in a remote kudzu patch near a place where deer hunters gut their kills, six days after her mother reported her missing from their Fayetteville mobile home.

Davis’ mother was sentenced to serve least 17 years in prison for second-degree murder, human trafficking of a minor, and other charges after investigators learned she traded her daughter to Mario McNeill to pay off a $200 debt.

McNeill was later sentenced to death, but has since appealed the decision.

After he was found by authorities Wednesday night, Lockhart was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.

