4 taken to hospital after shooting on I-40 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Interstate 40 westbound near Gorman Street on Thursday night, Raleigh police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was being fired into sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, ran off the road and crashed, police said. The driver and one other person in the vehicle were taken to WakeMed to have their injuries treated. While the gunshot wound to the driver was described as non-life-threatening, police did not specify the overall extent of the injuries of the two people taken from the crash site.

Two other people were in the car, but fled from the scene to N.C. State University’s Lonnie Poole Golf Club. From there, they were also taken to WakeMed. There was no word on their injuries.

Police said the shooting was not believed to be a random act, but did not say whether they believed the shots were fired from another vehicle or from the roadside.