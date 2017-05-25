Afternoon storms possible; warmer to start holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After widespread storms on Wednesday that brought a threat of severe weather across the state; Thursday will see some more storms, but the threat of severe weather will be less.

There is a very slight risk for severe storms during the afternoon on Thursday. Unlike yesterday, there is no tornado threat; but there could be a damaging downburst wind or large hail with any storm this afternoon. The timing for any severe weather will be in a window from around noon to 6 pm Thursday. This threat will be from a trough of low pressure that will sweep across the state during the afternoon.

After an early evening shower or storm, skies will be clearing tonight as drier air moves in. So, Friday looks mainly sunny with warmer westerly breezes.

For the Memorial Day weekend, it will become much warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A cold front will provide a few PM showers or storms on Sunday. Otherwise, on Saturday there will be a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. Memorial Day will also see a chance of a PM shower or storm. The rest of the time it will be partly sunny and warm.

Tuesday will still be warm with just a slight risk of a shower or storm. Next Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with afternoon scattered showers and storms. The high will be 75. Winds will be southwest 10 to 18 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tonight, except for an early evening shower or storm, skies will be clearing. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be west-southwest 6 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent early.

Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer. The high will be 82. Winds will be west 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Night will be fair and pleasant. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be west-southwest 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 89; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a few PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 66. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday, Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 85; after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 63.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9