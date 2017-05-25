Apex teen charged with kicking, pushing Raleigh police officer during arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex teenager is charged with assaulting a Raleigh police officer during an arrest on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Elijah Cooper, 16, charged is with misdemeanor second-degree trespass, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and felony assault/physical injury of law enforcement/probation/parole officer.

Court documents show that Cooper was being arrested for trespassing on the property of the Raleigh North Apartments located at 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd. Documents show that the complex has signs warning people not to trespass on the property.

During the arrest, Cooper is said to have pulled away from the officer while handcuffed and then used “momentum to shove officer in an escape attempt.” Once on the ground, Cooper is accused of kicking the officer while trying to escape from the custody of police.

Documents do not indicate that the officer suffered any serious injuries.

Cooper was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $3,500 secured bond.

His first court appearance was scheduled for today.