Blue Cross requests 23 percent rate increase for ACA customers in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has requested a 22.9 percent average rate increase in 2018 for customers who enroll in the Affordable Care Act, the insurer said Thursday.

Blue Cross said the increase in medical costs, the Federal Health Insurance tax and cost-sharing reduction funding are the factors behind the request to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The majority of the requested increase came from the lack of funding for CSR payments, Blue Cross said.

“We’re seeing the market begin to stabilize after three years of coverage,” said Brian Tajlili, director of actuarial and pricing services for Blue Cross North Carolina. “Unfortunately, the lack of CSR funding significantly increases the rates for all ACA customers.”

The CSR subsidies help lower-income ACA customers purchase special plans with lower out-of-pocket costs for medical care, Blue Cross said in a release.

That announcement comes a day after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City said it will leave the individual market next year, a decision that affects about 67,000 people in a 32-county area in Kansas and Missouri.

Other insurers, such as Aetna and Humana, have also said they will abandon this kind of coverage, though some, including Centene say they will stick around.

