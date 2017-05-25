Car with 2 teens inside slams into Town of Cary garbage truck, 4 injured

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A car with two teens that police believe were on the way to school slammed into the back of a Town of Cary garbage truck Thursday morning, Cary police said.

The crash, which occurred on SE Maynard Road at Ralph Drive, was reported just before 7:30 a.m., police said.

Police said a car with two teens inside rear-ended the garbage truck and four people were injured – the two teenagers and two Town of Cary employees who were on the truck.

All four suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The wreck impacted traffic on SE Maynard Road in the area of Ralph Drive for about an hour before it was cleared.

Police said the crash remains under investigation but they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be involved. There’s no word on any possible charges at this time.

