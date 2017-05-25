Double rainbows spotted in Raleigh after storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The most sunshine we’ve seen all week in central North Carolina has combined with some of the departing rain to produce several sightings of rainbows and double rainbows Thursday night.

A rainbow forms when sunlight is reflected off of a raindrop, but in order to get a double rainbow, light is reflected twice though a raindrop in a complicated pattern, says CBS North Carolina Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. The second rainbow is usually dimmer and the colors of the second rainbow are inverted.

A primary rainbow has the same color order every time; red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet. The colors of the second rainbow are inverted; starting with violet on the outside and red moving to the inside.

The second rainbow appears dimmer because not as much light makes it to the second reflection.

