Durham man dubbed ‘Ball Cap Bandit’ arrested by FBI in Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say a man wanted in multiple robberies across North Carolina, dubbed the “Ball Cap Bandit” by the FBI, was arrested in Texas Wednesday.

Newton police say 50-year-old Melvin Andrew Williamson, of Durham faces charges in six different bank robberies. Five of the banks were robbed in April.

According to police, Williamson was robbing banks to “support his drug habit of cocaine and various other drugs”.

“Apparently, when he ran out of money Williamson would rob a bank and use the money for drugs until he could get to his next location to rob again,” police say.

Five of the six banks robbed include:

BB&T on North Carolina Highway in Hickory (April 13)

State Employees’ Credit Union on S. Fifth Street in Mebane (April 18)

BB&T on Yadkinville Road in Mocksville (April 24)

First Citizens Bank on College Avenue in Newton (April 26)

State Employees’ Credit Union on Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham (April 28)

The FBI says in each robbery, Williamson wore a dark-colored ball cap and passed a note to the teller.

After receiving the money, he left all the banks on foot, but was believed to have a getaway car parked nearby.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or local law enforcement.